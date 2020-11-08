CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company earned $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Its revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Choice Hotels International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International’s stock was trading at $76.66 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHH stock has increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $93.82.

ARCONIC (NYSE:ARNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Arconic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCONIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic’s stock was trading at $22.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARNC shares have increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $25.35.

GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAY TELEVISION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television’s stock was trading at $11.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GTN stock has increased by 26.0% and is now trading at $14.79.

3D SYSTEMS (NYSE:DDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company earned $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. Its revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3D Systems has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. 3D Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 3D SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems’ stock was trading at $7.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DDD stock has decreased by 18.9% and is now trading at $6.24.