(CRD.B) (NYSE:CRD.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRD.B)

(CRD.B) last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business earned $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. (CRD.B) has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. (CRD.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (CRD.B)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRD.B)

(CRD.B)’s stock was trading at $6.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRD.B stock has increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $7.22.

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:BBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Beasley Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group’s stock was trading at $3.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBGI shares have decreased by 53.8% and is now trading at $1.40.

CORECIVIC (NYSE:CXW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company earned $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. CoreCivic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORECIVIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic’s stock was trading at $13.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CXW shares have decreased by 53.3% and is now trading at $6.18.

REPUBLIC SERVICES (NYSE:RSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9.

HOW HAS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services’ stock was trading at $91.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RSG stock has increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $95.51.