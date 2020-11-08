EMERALD (NYSE:EEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. Emerald has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Emerald has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMERALD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald’s stock was trading at $4.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EEX stock has decreased by 41.1% and is now trading at $2.68.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.3.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $110.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LBRDA shares have increased by 36.8% and is now trading at $151.33.

ANTERIX (NASDAQ:ATEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.20. The firm earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ANTERIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix’s stock was trading at $45.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATEX shares have decreased by 26.8% and is now trading at $32.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm earned $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Its revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3.

HOW HAS TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software’s stock was trading at $119.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTWO shares have increased by 41.7% and is now trading at $168.68.