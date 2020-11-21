FLOTEK INDUSTRIES (NYSE:FTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.22. Flotek Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flotek Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLOTEK INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries’ stock was trading at $2.47 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FTK shares have decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $1.99.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $2.48 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nxt-ID has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NXT-ID’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID’s stock was trading at $0.3520 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NXTD stock has increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $0.3590.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE (NYSE:UTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Universal Technical Institute has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute’s stock was trading at $4.60 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, UTI shares have increased by 32.8% and is now trading at $6.11.

FISKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FSR)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF FISKER? (NYSE:FSR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”