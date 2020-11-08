HERBALIFE NUTRITION (NYSE:HLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Herbalife Nutrition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERBALIFE NUTRITION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition’s stock was trading at $29.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLF shares have increased by 65.4% and is now trading at $48.49.

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Sabra Health Care REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT’s stock was trading at $13.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBRA stock has increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $13.73.

HERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERON THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $13.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HRTX shares have increased by 20.4% and is now trading at $16.42.

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ADAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADAP shares have increased by 77.2% and is now trading at $5.21.