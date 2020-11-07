HORACE MANN EDUCATORS (NYSE:HMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Horace Mann Educators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORACE MANN EDUCATORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators’ stock was trading at $38.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HMN shares have decreased by 8.9% and is now trading at $35.26.

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:KE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Kimball Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIMBALL ELECTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics’ stock was trading at $11.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KE shares have increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $13.56.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SGMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business earned $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Its revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sangamo Therapeutics has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Sangamo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $7.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SGMO shares have increased by 70.8% and is now trading at $11.99.

RED LION HOTELS (NYSE:RLH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. Red Lion Hotels has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Red Lion Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RED LION HOTELS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels’ stock was trading at $2.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RLH stock has decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $2.09.