HOW HAS LG DISPLAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display’s stock was trading at $6.40 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LPL shares have increased by 6.2% and is now trading at $6.80.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX last posted its earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. SRAX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SRAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SRAX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX’s stock was trading at $2.68 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SRAX stock has increased by 9.7% and is now trading at $2.94.

(NASDAQ:IMNM)

No earning Data

HOW HAS IMMUNOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome’s stock was trading at $10.98 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, IMNM stock has decreased by 2.6% and is now trading at $10.70.

MESOBLAST (NASDAQ:MESO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Mesoblast has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Mesoblast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MESOBLAST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast’s stock was trading at $10.85 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MESO shares have increased by 27.0% and is now trading at $13.78.