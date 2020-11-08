MCKESSON (NYSE:MCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has generated $14.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. McKesson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCKESSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson’s stock was trading at $135.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MCK shares have increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $170.95.

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (NASDAQ:PRAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm earned $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. Its revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PRA Health Sciences has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. PRA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRA HEALTH SCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences’ stock was trading at $88.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PRAH stock has increased by 28.1% and is now trading at $113.61.

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP (NASDAQ:CBMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Cellular Biomedicine Group has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group’s stock was trading at $14.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBMG shares have increased by 21.2% and is now trading at $17.56.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BFAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.5.

HOW HAS BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stock was trading at $132.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BFAM stock has increased by 23.7% and is now trading at $163.33.