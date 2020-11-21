NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS (NYSE:NAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals last released its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Dynasty Minerals has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stock was trading at $0.8940 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NAK stock has decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $0.88.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:DLPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dolphin Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment’s stock was trading at $0.6254 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, DLPN stock has increased by 15.9% and is now trading at $0.7250.

L BRANDS (NYSE:LB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LB)

L Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year. L Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS L BRANDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:LB)

L Brands’ stock was trading at $33.02 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LB stock has increased by 21.0% and is now trading at $39.97.

OOMA (NYSE:OOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Ooma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OOMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma’s stock was trading at $13.51 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OOMA shares have increased by 20.5% and is now trading at $16.28.