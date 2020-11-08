NRG ENERGY (NYSE:NRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.9. NRG Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NRG ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy’s stock was trading at $30.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NRG stock has increased by 4.1% and is now trading at $31.23.

LIGHTSPEED POS (NYSE:LSPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF LIGHTSPEED POS? (NYSE:LSPD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lightspeed POS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Lightspeed POS.

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KYMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.11. Kymera Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kymera Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF KYMERA THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:KYMR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kymera Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Kymera Therapeutics.

UNIVERSAL (NYSE:UVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UVV)

Universal last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter. Universal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UVV)

Universal’s stock was trading at $44.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UVV shares have decreased by 9.1% and is now trading at $40.48.