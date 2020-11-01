BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON (NYSE:NTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stock was trading at $21.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTB shares have increased by 24.7% and is now trading at $26.46.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

JMP GROUP (NYSE:JMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. JMP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JMP GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group’s stock was trading at $3.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JMP stock has decreased by 17.9% and is now trading at $2.47.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

DECKERS OUTDOOR (NYSE:DECK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Its revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Deckers Outdoor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DECKERS OUTDOOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor’s stock was trading at $153.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DECK stock has increased by 65.2% and is now trading at $253.37.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (NASDAQ:COLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Columbia Banking System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System’s stock was trading at $27.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COLB stock has increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $28.41.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.