REALTY INCOME (NYSE:O) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:O)

Realty Income last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. The firm earned $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Its revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Realty Income has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REALTY INCOME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:O)

Realty Income’s stock was trading at $73.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, O stock has decreased by 21.2% and is now trading at $58.00.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL (NYSE:WLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Westlake Chemical has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Westlake Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical’s stock was trading at $38.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WLK stock has increased by 91.6% and is now trading at $73.65.

HYATT HOTELS (NYSE:H) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.23. Hyatt Hotels has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Hyatt Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HYATT HOTELS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels’ stock was trading at $61.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, H shares have decreased by 6.9% and is now trading at $56.79.

CITIZENS (NYSE:CIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.0. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens’ stock was trading at $4.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CIA shares have increased by 24.7% and is now trading at $5.70.