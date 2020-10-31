RYDER SYSTEM (NYSE:R) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:R)

Ryder System last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year. Ryder System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RYDER SYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:R)

Ryder System’s stock was trading at $31.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, R stock has increased by 56.1% and is now trading at $49.26.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC (NASDAQ:FMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FARMERS NATIONAL BANC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc’s stock was trading at $12.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FMNB stock has decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $11.65.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:UMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company earned $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Its revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Microelectronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. United Microelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED MICROELECTRONICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics’ stock was trading at $2.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UMC stock has increased by 125.5% and is now trading at $5.30.

AVIS BUDGET GROUP (NASDAQ:CAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Its revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avis Budget Group has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year. Avis Budget Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVIS BUDGET GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group’s stock was trading at $19.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAR stock has increased by 73.5% and is now trading at $33.67.

