AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AERI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.40) earnings per share over the last year. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $14.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AERI shares have decreased by 27.4% and is now trading at $10.56.

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PBYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.40. The company earned $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Puma Biotechnology has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Puma Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology’s stock was trading at $9.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PBYI stock has decreased by 16.1% and is now trading at $7.78.

LIFETIME BRANDS (NASDAQ:LCUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Lifetime Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIFETIME BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands’ stock was trading at $6.39 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LCUT stock has increased by 64.2% and is now trading at $10.49.

THE EASTERN (NASDAQ:EML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter. The Eastern has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3.

HOW HAS THE EASTERN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern’s stock was trading at $25.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EML stock has decreased by 14.4% and is now trading at $21.61.