AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AKTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies last issued its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company earned $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Akoustis Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies’ stock was trading at $5.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AKTS shares have increased by 66.7% and is now trading at $8.85.

TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST (NASDAQ:TRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Tremont Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust’s stock was trading at $4.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRMT stock has decreased by 13.9% and is now trading at $3.72.

CRYOLIFE (NYSE:CRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. Its revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CryoLife has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. CryoLife has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRYOLIFE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife’s stock was trading at $23.87 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRY stock has decreased by 26.6% and is now trading at $17.51.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NYSE:AIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. American International Group has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group’s stock was trading at $32.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AIG shares have increased by 3.1% and is now trading at $33.43.