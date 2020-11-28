CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet’s stock was trading at $25.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CENTA stock has increased by 48.3% and is now trading at $37.28.

ANALOG DEVICES (NASDAQ:ADI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. Analog Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANALOG DEVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices’ stock was trading at $94.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADI shares have increased by 45.9% and is now trading at $137.75.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA (NYSE:BBAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina last posted its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm earned $268.73 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Banco BBVA Argentina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina’s stock was trading at $3.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BBAR shares have increased by 7.0% and is now trading at $3.51.

YUNJI (NASDAQ:YJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji last released its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS YUNJI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji’s stock was trading at $3.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YJ shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $3.81.