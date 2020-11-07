CIRRUS LOGIC (NASDAQ:CRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm earned $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Cirrus Logic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIRRUS LOGIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic’s stock was trading at $62.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRUS shares have increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $71.92.

HUDBAY MINERALS (NYSE:HBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Hudbay Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUDBAY MINERALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals’ stock was trading at $1.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HBM stock has increased by 193.7% and is now trading at $5.14.

OLIN (NYSE:OLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLN)

Olin last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OLN)

Olin’s stock was trading at $10.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OLN stock has increased by 86.1% and is now trading at $20.28.

MONROE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:MRCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Monroe Capital has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Monroe Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MONROE CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital’s stock was trading at $9.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRCC shares have decreased by 27.2% and is now trading at $6.75.