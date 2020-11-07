EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $39.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EGRX stock has increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $50.19.

PROTECTIVE INSURANCE (NASDAQ:PTVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $116.61 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Protective Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTECTIVE INSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance’s stock was trading at $13.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTVCB stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $13.50.

FERRO (NYSE:FOE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business earned $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. Its revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ferro has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Ferro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FERRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro’s stock was trading at $10.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FOE shares have increased by 35.6% and is now trading at $13.94.

T-MOBILE US (NASDAQ:TMUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. T-Mobile US has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2.

HOW HAS T-MOBILE US’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US’s stock was trading at $86.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TMUS shares have increased by 35.6% and is now trading at $117.26.