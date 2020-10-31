FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:FLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries last announced its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flexsteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries’ stock was trading at $12.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLXS shares have increased by 130.6% and is now trading at $27.95.

SEABOARD (NYSE:SEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($22.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Seaboard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.0.

HOW OFTEN DOES SEABOARD PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR SEABOARD? (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA (NASDAQ:EBMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last released its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana’s stock was trading at $16.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBMT stock has increased by 18.1% and is now trading at $19.26.

BUNGE (NYSE:BG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BG)

Bunge last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Its revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Bunge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BUNGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BG)

Bunge’s stock was trading at $39.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BG shares have increased by 42.2% and is now trading at $56.73.