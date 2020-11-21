WHOLE EARTH BRANDS (NASDAQ:FREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Whole Earth Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whole Earth Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WHOLE EARTH BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands’ stock was trading at $8.36 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FREE stock has decreased by 4.3% and is now trading at $8.00.

OBLONG (NYSE:OBLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $2.82 million during the quarter. Oblong has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oblong has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OBLONG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong’s stock was trading at $3.3750 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OBLG shares have decreased by 1.6% and is now trading at $3.32.

SONOS (NASDAQ:SONO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos last issued its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Sonos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SONOS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos’ stock was trading at $14.75 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SONO shares have increased by 42.0% and is now trading at $20.94.

OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME (NASDAQ:OCSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income last announced its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Oaktree Strategic Income has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Oaktree Strategic Income’s stock was trading at $6.54 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OCSI shares have increased by 13.5% and is now trading at $7.42.