GREENLANE (NASDAQ:GNLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Greenlane has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Greenlane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREENLANE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane’s stock was trading at $2.69 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GNLN stock has increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $2.76.

SPHERE 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sphere 3D has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPHERE 3D’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D’s stock was trading at $1.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ANY shares have decreased by 2.0% and is now trading at $1.47.

BRAINSWAY (NASDAQ:BWAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway last issued its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Brainsway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRAINSWAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway’s stock was trading at $5.67 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BWAY stock has increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $6.06.

HEADHUNTER GROUP (NYSE:HHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group last posted its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. HeadHunter Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEADHUNTER GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group’s stock was trading at $23.46 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HHR shares have increased by 3.1% and is now trading at $24.19.