LITTELFUSE (NASDAQ:LFUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse has generated $6.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.2. Littelfuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LITTELFUSE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse’s stock was trading at $138.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LFUS stock has increased by 42.4% and is now trading at $197.94.

CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE (NYSE:CMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Capstead Mortgage has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Capstead Mortgage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage’s stock was trading at $6.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMO shares have decreased by 21.7% and is now trading at $5.11.

CARRIER GLOBAL (NYSE:CARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global last issued its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carrier Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CARRIER GLOBAL? (NYSE:CARR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrier Global in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

SAIA (NASDAQ:SAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The company earned $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Its revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Saia has generated $4.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Saia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia’s stock was trading at $72.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAIA shares have increased by 103.0% and is now trading at $147.66.

