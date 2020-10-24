MERCANTILE BANK (NASDAQ:MBWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Mercantile Bank last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Mercantile Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCANTILE BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Mercantile Bank’s stock was trading at $23.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBWM stock has increased by 1.8% and is now trading at $24.10.

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (NASDAQ:INBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. First Internet Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST INTERNET BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp’s stock was trading at $18.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INBK shares have increased by 20.8% and is now trading at $22.64.

MATERION (NYSE:MTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. Materion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATERION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion’s stock was trading at $39.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTRN shares have increased by 37.6% and is now trading at $53.81.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL (NYSE:TMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMP)

Tompkins Financial last announced its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $5.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4.

WHO ARE SOME OF TOMPKINS FINANCIAL’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:TMP)

Some companies that are related to Tompkins Financial include Popular (BPOP), Bank OZK (OZK), United Bankshares (UBSI), Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI), CVB Financial (CVBF), BancorpSouth Bank (BXS), First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK), Bank of Hawaii (BOH), First Hawaiian (FHB), Independent Bank Group (IBTX), Associated Banc (ASB), ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) and Investors Bancorp (ISBC).