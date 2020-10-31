RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:ROIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments last issued its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Retail Opportunity Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments’ stock was trading at $13.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ROIC stock has decreased by 27.8% and is now trading at $9.73.

VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:VAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems has generated $4.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.3. Varian Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems’ stock was trading at $113.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VAR shares have increased by 52.9% and is now trading at $172.80.

ACCO BRANDS (NYSE:ACCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. ACCO Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCO BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands’ stock was trading at $7.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACCO stock has decreased by 26.4% and is now trading at $5.27.

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (NYSE:DB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock was trading at $6.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DB stock has increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $9.25.