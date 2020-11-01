TTM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TTMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. TTM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TTM TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies’ stock was trading at $10.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTMI shares have increased by 12.3% and is now trading at $11.87.

AMAZON.COM (NASDAQ:AMZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business earned $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has generated $23.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.9. Amazon.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMAZON.COM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com’s stock was trading at $1,820.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMZN stock has increased by 66.7% and is now trading at $3,036.15.

CEMEX SAB DE CV (NYSE:CX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. Cemex SAB de CV has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Cemex SAB de CV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CEMEX SAB DE CV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CX)

Cemex SAB de CV’s stock was trading at $2.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CX stock has increased by 59.6% and is now trading at $4.15.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:ATSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm earned $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Air Transport Services Group has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year. Air Transport Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group’s stock was trading at $15.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATSG shares have increased by 85.9% and is now trading at $28.04.

