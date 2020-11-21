AZUL (NYSE:AZUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. Azul has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AZUL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul’s stock was trading at $11.89 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AZUL stock has increased by 63.3% and is now trading at $19.42.

GLOBAL SELF STORAGE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SELF)

HOW HAS GLOBAL SELF STORAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage’s stock was trading at $4.00 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SELF shares have decreased by 0.1% and is now trading at $3.9950.

TRINITY BIOTECH (NASDAQ:TRIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRINITY BIOTECH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech’s stock was trading at $2.68 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TRIB stock has increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $2.86.

BELLRING BRANDS (NYSE:BRBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BELLRING BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands’ stock was trading at $18.86 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BRBR stock has increased by 13.5% and is now trading at $21.40.