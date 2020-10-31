BANKUNITED (NYSE:BKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited last announced its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. BankUnited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANKUNITED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited’s stock was trading at $25.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKU shares have decreased by 0.4% and is now trading at $25.25.

QEP RESOURCES (NYSE:QEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. QEP Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QEP RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources’ stock was trading at $0.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QEP stock has increased by 47.5% and is now trading at $0.90.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL (NYSE:EMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Eastman Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EASTMAN CHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical’s stock was trading at $47.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EMN shares have increased by 70.2% and is now trading at $80.84.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE (NYSE:AEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. Its revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Equity Investment Life has generated $5.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6. American Equity Investment Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life’s stock was trading at $20.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEL shares have increased by 22.5% and is now trading at $24.82.

