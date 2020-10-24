BANCORPSOUTH BANK (NYSE:BXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank last issued its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. BancorpSouth Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank’s stock was trading at $21.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BXS stock has increased by 15.8% and is now trading at $24.59.

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq last released its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company earned $715 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Nasdaq has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NASDAQ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq’s stock was trading at $99.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NDAQ stock has increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $129.12.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (NYSE:LUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.0. Southwest Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines’ stock was trading at $42.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LUV shares have increased by 0.7% and is now trading at $42.79.

RELIANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Reliant Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RELIANT BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp’s stock was trading at $16.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RBNC stock has increased by 7.1% and is now trading at $17.25.