CONSOL COAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.43. CONSOL Coal Resources has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. CONSOL Coal Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSOL COAL RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources’ stock was trading at $6.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCR shares have decreased by 56.1% and is now trading at $2.91.

SAVARA (NASDAQ:SVRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Savara has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SAVARA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara’s stock was trading at $2.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SVRA stock has decreased by 55.5% and is now trading at $1.05.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE (NYSE:NINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Nine Energy Service has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year.

ARE INVESTORS SHORTING NINE ENERGY SERVICE? (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service saw a increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 701,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has generated $6.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.3.

HOW HAS MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International’s stock was trading at $100.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MAR stock has increased by 3.8% and is now trading at $103.89.