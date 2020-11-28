CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP (NYSE:COE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group last released its earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. China Online Education Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. China Online Education Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group’s stock was trading at $30.19 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, COE shares have decreased by 8.3% and is now trading at $27.6713.

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (NYSE:J) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group last posted its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Jacobs Engineering Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group’s stock was trading at $88.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, J stock has increased by 20.3% and is now trading at $105.86.

LUBY’S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LUB)

HOW HAS LUBY’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s’ stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LUB stock has increased by 92.5% and is now trading at $3.08.

VIRNETX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VHC)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIRNETX? (NYSE:VHC)

