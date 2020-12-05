SALESFORCE.COM (NYSE:CRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com last posted its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. salesforce.com has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.0. salesforce.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SALESFORCE.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com’s stock was trading at $154.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRM stock has increased by 46.1% and is now trading at $225.86.

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP (NYSE:GHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group last posted its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. GreenTree Hospitality Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stock was trading at $12.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GHG stock has increased by 7.7% and is now trading at $13.13.

ZUMIEZ (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company earned $271 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Its revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Zumiez has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZUMIEZ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez’s stock was trading at $20.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZUMZ shares have increased by 75.4% and is now trading at $36.72.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNUS)

HOW HAS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International’s stock was trading at $0.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNUS shares have increased by 470.8% and is now trading at $1.37.