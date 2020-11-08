DXC TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:DXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year. DXC Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DXC TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology’s stock was trading at $16.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DXC shares have increased by 10.2% and is now trading at $18.11.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION (NASDAQ:STRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Strategic Education has generated $6.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Strategic Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STRATEGIC EDUCATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education’s stock was trading at $146.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STRA stock has decreased by 40.4% and is now trading at $87.55.

INFINERA (NASDAQ:INFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Infinera has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Infinera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INFINERA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera’s stock was trading at $4.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INFN stock has increased by 53.0% and is now trading at $6.70.

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP (NASDAQ:NWLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2.

HOW HAS NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group’s stock was trading at $216.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NWLI stock has decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $183.65.