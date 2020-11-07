ORIX (NYSE:IX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IX)

ORIX last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX has generated $10.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. ORIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:IX)

ORIX’s stock was trading at $72.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IX stock has decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $65.71.

ATHENE (NYSE:ATH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATH)

Athene last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Athene has generated $6.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Athene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATHENE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ATH)

Athene’s stock was trading at $31.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATH shares have increased by 12.9% and is now trading at $35.18.

HAEMONETICS (NYSE:HAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company earned $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Its revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.2. Haemonetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAEMONETICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics’ stock was trading at $103.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAE shares have decreased by 5.1% and is now trading at $98.40.

NORTHWEST PIPE (NASDAQ:NWPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Northwest Pipe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHWEST PIPE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe’s stock was trading at $24.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NWPX shares have increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $27.28.