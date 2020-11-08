NACCO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $35.36 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. NACCO Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NACCO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries’ stock was trading at $30.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NC shares have decreased by 30.5% and is now trading at $21.31.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE (NYSE:PAYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.6. Paycom Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAYCOM SOFTWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software’s stock was trading at $220.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAYC stock has increased by 69.1% and is now trading at $373.26.

SURMODICS (NASDAQ:SRDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics last released its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Surmodics has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.1. Surmodics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SURMODICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics’ stock was trading at $29.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRDX shares have increased by 21.8% and is now trading at $36.44.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ALNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business earned $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Its revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($8.11) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $101.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALNY shares have increased by 35.3% and is now trading at $137.86.