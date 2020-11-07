PLAINS GP (NYSE:PAGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Plains GP has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. Plains GP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLAINS GP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP’s stock was trading at $8.67 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PAGP stock has decreased by 18.3% and is now trading at $7.08.

NEXTDECADE (NASDAQ:NEXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. NextDecade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NEXTDECADE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade’s stock was trading at $1.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NEXT shares have increased by 29.0% and is now trading at $2.36.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT (NYSE:TWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Two Harbors Investment has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Two Harbors Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment’s stock was trading at $11.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TWO stock has decreased by 54.6% and is now trading at $5.43.

ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ONCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year. Oncternal Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:ONCT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”