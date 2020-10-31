PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:PFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.54. Principal Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Principal Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group’s stock was trading at $35.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFG shares have increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $39.22.

MICROSOFT (NASDAQ:MSFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Microsoft has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICROSOFT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock was trading at $153.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSFT shares have increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $202.47.

SUMMIT MATERIALS (NYSE:SUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Summit Materials has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Summit Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT MATERIALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials’ stock was trading at $14.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SUM shares have increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $17.69.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (NYSE:UPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service has generated $7.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. United Parcel Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service’s stock was trading at $87.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UPS stock has increased by 78.6% and is now trading at $157.11.