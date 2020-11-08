PLDT (NYSE:PHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $853.38 million during the quarter. PLDT has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0.

HOW HAS PLDT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT’s stock was trading at $19.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PHI shares have increased by 46.4% and is now trading at $28.70.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AGIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.07. The business earned $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Agios Pharmaceuticals has generated ($6.86) earnings per share over the last year. Agios Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $40.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AGIO stock has decreased by 4.0% and is now trading at $39.23.

EURONAV (NYSE:EURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business earned $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. Euronav has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6.

HOW HAS EURONAV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav’s stock was trading at $9.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EURN stock has decreased by 22.6% and is now trading at $7.62.

PROVENTION BIO (NASDAQ:PRVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Provention Bio has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Provention Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROVENTION BIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio’s stock was trading at $9.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRVB stock has increased by 48.3% and is now trading at $13.36.