RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS (NYSE:RBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm earned $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ stock was trading at $37.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RBA stock has increased by 102.0% and is now trading at $75.20.

THE HOWARD HUGHES (NYSE:HHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Howard Hughes has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year. The Howard Hughes will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS THE HOWARD HUGHES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes’ stock was trading at $89.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HHC stock has decreased by 26.8% and is now trading at $65.15.

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:IBOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. International Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares’ stock was trading at $27.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBOC shares have increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $27.60.

EVO PAYMENTS (NASDAQ:EVOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $117 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EVO Payments has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year. EVO Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVO PAYMENTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments’ stock was trading at $21.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EVOP stock has increased by 12.2% and is now trading at $24.46.