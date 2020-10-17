UNITEDHEALTH GROUP (NYSE:UNH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group last announced its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. Its revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has generated $15.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. UnitedHealth Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group’s stock was trading at $277.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNH shares have increased by 18.8% and is now trading at $329.90.

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL (NYSE:SID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s stock was trading at $1.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SID shares have increased by 113.5% and is now trading at $3.48.

BIOMERICA (NASDAQ:BMRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Biomerica has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Biomerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica’s stock was trading at $2.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BMRA stock has increased by 101.4% and is now trading at $5.84.

HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm earned $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1.

HOW HAS HARBORONE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HONE shares have decreased by 1.1% and is now trading at $8.85.