W. R. BERKLEY (NYSE:WRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTD)

W. R. Berkley last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. W. R. Berkley has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. W. R. Berkley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS W. R. BERKLEY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AMTD)

W. R. Berkley’s stock was trading at $58.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WRB stock has increased by 13.0% and is now trading at $65.72.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.5. Trinity Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRINITY INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries’ stock was trading at $17.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRN stock has increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $21.12.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO (NYSE:PAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5.

HOW HAS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s stock was trading at $90.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAC stock has increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $95.54.

AQUA METALS (NASDAQ:AQMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. Aqua Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AQUA METALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals’ stock was trading at $0.6251 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AQMS stock has increased by 56.9% and is now trading at $0.9805.