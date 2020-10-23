Earnings results for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Community West Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $9.42 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Dividend Strength: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community West Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:CWBC)

In the past three months, Community West Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,515.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.77% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 21.92% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:CWBC



The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 9.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Community West Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here