Earnings results for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

East West Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business earned $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. East West Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.73%. The high price target for EWBC is $260.00 and the low price target for EWBC is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

East West Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.14, East West Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 77.7% from its current price of $38.34. East West Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. East West Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of East West Bancorp is 22.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, East West Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.78% next year. This indicates that East West Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

In the past three months, East West Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by insiders. 91.03% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC



Earnings for East West Bancorp are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 9.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. East West Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. East West Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here