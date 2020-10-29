Earnings results for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.94.

Eastman Chemical last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Its revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Eastman Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.47, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.73%. The high price target for EMN is $95.00 and the low price target for EMN is $52.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eastman Chemical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.47, Eastman Chemical has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $80.27. Eastman Chemical has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 3.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastman Chemical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Eastman Chemical is 37.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eastman Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.39% next year. This indicates that Eastman Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

In the past three months, Eastman Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $240,894.00 in company stock. Only 1.66% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN



Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 23.64% in the coming year, from $5.71 to $7.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 19.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 19.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Eastman Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eastman Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

