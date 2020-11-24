Earnings results for Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Eaton Vance last released its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm earned $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton Vance has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Eaton Vance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eaton Vance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.01%. The high price target for EV is $65.00 and the low price target for EV is $41.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eaton Vance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.29, Eaton Vance has a forecasted downside of 28.0% from its current price of $67.07. Eaton Vance has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Eaton Vance pays a meaningful dividend of 2.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eaton Vance has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eaton Vance is 43.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eaton Vance will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.61% next year. This indicates that Eaton Vance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Eaton Vance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.35% of the stock of Eaton Vance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Eaton Vance are expected to grow by 5.39% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Eaton Vance is 26.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Eaton Vance is 26.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.87. Eaton Vance has a PEG Ratio of 3.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eaton Vance has a P/B Ratio of 6.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

