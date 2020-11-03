Earnings results for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation, PLC is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Eaton last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has generated $5.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Eaton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eaton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.37%. The high price target for ETN is $130.00 and the low price target for ETN is $81.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eaton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.50, Eaton has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $107.34. Eaton has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eaton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eaton is 51.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eaton will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.46% next year. This indicates that Eaton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

In the past three months, Eaton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,550,626.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Eaton is held by insiders. 77.55% of the stock of Eaton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eaton (NYSE:ETN



Earnings for Eaton are expected to grow by 22.59% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Eaton is 28.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Eaton is 28.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.39. Eaton has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eaton has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here