Earnings results for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

eBay last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. eBay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eBay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.15%. The high price target for EBAY is $82.00 and the low price target for EBAY is $35.00. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

eBay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.52, eBay has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $53.55. eBay has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. eBay has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of eBay is 27.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, eBay will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.22% next year. This indicates that eBay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

In the past three months, eBay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,191,238.00 in company stock. Only 5.02% of the stock of eBay is held by insiders. 90.35% of the stock of eBay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY



Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 9.54% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of eBay is 8.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of eBay is 8.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. eBay has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eBay has a P/B Ratio of 14.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

