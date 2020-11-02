Earnings results for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Cardlytics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Cardlytics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardlytics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.75%. The high price target for CDLX is $80.00 and the low price target for CDLX is $26.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cardlytics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.50, Cardlytics has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $73.82. Cardlytics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cardlytics does not currently pay a dividend. Cardlytics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cardlytics insiders have bought 609.63% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $21,742,200.00 in company stock and sold $3,063,883.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by insiders. 91.40% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cardlytics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($1.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -50.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -50.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardlytics has a P/B Ratio of 11.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

