Earnings results for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Echo Global Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business earned $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.1. Echo Global Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Echo Global Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.94%. The high price target for ECHO is $30.00 and the low price target for ECHO is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. Echo Global Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

In the past three months, Echo Global Logistics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $230,400.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Echo Global Logistics is held by insiders. 97.16% of the stock of Echo Global Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO



Earnings for Echo Global Logistics are expected to grow by 105.36% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Echo Global Logistics is 169.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Echo Global Logistics is 169.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.03. Echo Global Logistics has a PEG Ratio of 2.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Echo Global Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

