Earnings results for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

EchoStar last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business earned $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. EchoStar has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. EchoStar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EchoStar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.64%. The high price target for SATS is $54.00 and the low price target for SATS is $36.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, EchoStar has a forecasted upside of 94.6% from its current price of $23.12. EchoStar has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar does not currently pay a dividend. EchoStar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

In the past three months, EchoStar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.80% of the stock of EchoStar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.93% of the stock of EchoStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS



Earnings for EchoStar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -16.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -16.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EchoStar has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here