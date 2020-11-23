Earnings results for ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

ECMOHO last issued its earnings data on September 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $100.48 million during the quarter. ECMOHO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ECMOHO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Dividend Strength: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO does not currently pay a dividend. ECMOHO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

In the past three months, ECMOHO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of ECMOHO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO



The P/E ratio of ECMOHO is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ECMOHO is -5.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ECMOHO has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

